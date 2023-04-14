Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Guardians @ Nationals – First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Overcast Clouds, 69°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Guardians
|-1.5
|+121
|O 9
|-108
|-141
|Open
|+111
|9
|-109
|-158
|Current
|Nationals
|+1.5
|-145
|U 9
|-112
|+121
|Open
|-132
|9
|-111
|+135
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Guardians
Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill: 0-1, 6.52 ERA, 5.59 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Steven Kwan
|.283, 0 HR, 8 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Amed Rosario
|.204, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|3.
|3B
|JosÃ© RamÃrez
|.294, 0 HR, 6 RBI
|4.
|1B
|Josh Naylor
|.209, 2 HR, 9 RBI
|5.
|2B
|AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez
|.308, 1 HR, 5 RBI
|6.
|DH
|Josh Bell
|.109, 0 HR, 4 RBI
|7.
|RF
|Will Brennan
|.250, 0 HR, 5 RBI
|8.
|C
|Mike Zunino
|.308, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Myles Straw
|.308, 0 HR, 4 RBI
Nationals
Starting Pitcher: Trevor Williams: 1-1, 4.36 ERA, 6.10 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Alex Call
|.237, 1 HR, 7 RBI
|2.
|DH
|Joey Meneses
|.224, 0 HR, 2 RBI
|3.
|3B
|Jeimer Candelario
|.226, 2 HR, 6 RBI
|4.
|1B
|Dominic Smith
|.279, 0 HR, 4 RBI
|5.
|C
|Keibert Ruiz
|.244, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|6.
|2B
|Luis GarcÃa
|.179, 0 HR, 3 RBI
|7.
|RF
|Lane Thomas
|.300, 0 HR, 5 RBI
|8.
|SS
|CJ Abrams
|.214, 0 HR, 5 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Victor Robles
|.359, 0 HR, 4 RBI