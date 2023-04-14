Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

2 hours ago

Guardians @ Nationals – First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Overcast Clouds, 69°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians -1.5  +121  O 9  -108  -141  Open
+111  -109  -158  Current
 Nationals +1.5   -145  U 9  -112  +121  Open
 -132   -111  +135  Current
Projected Lineups:

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill: 0-1, 6.52 ERA, 5.59 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .283, 0 HR, 8 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .204, 1 HR, 4 RBI
3. 3B  JosÃ© RamÃ­rez   .294, 0 HR, 6 RBI
4. 1B  Josh Naylor   .209, 2 HR, 9 RBI
5. 2B  AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez   .308, 1 HR, 5 RBI
6. DH  Josh Bell   .109, 0 HR, 4 RBI
7. RF  Will Brennan   .250, 0 HR, 5 RBI
8. C  Mike Zunino   .308, 1 HR, 4 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .308, 0 HR, 4 RBI

Nationals

Starting Pitcher: Trevor Williams: 1-1, 4.36 ERA, 6.10 K/9

1. LF  Alex Call   .237, 1 HR, 7 RBI
2. DH  Joey Meneses   .224, 0 HR, 2 RBI
3. 3B  Jeimer Candelario   .226, 2 HR, 6 RBI
4. 1B  Dominic Smith   .279, 0 HR, 4 RBI
5. C  Keibert Ruiz   .244, 1 HR, 4 RBI
6. 2B  Luis GarcÃ­a   .179, 0 HR, 3 RBI
7. RF  Lane Thomas   .300, 0 HR, 5 RBI
8. SS  CJ Abrams   .214, 0 HR, 5 RBI
9. CF  Victor Robles   .359, 0 HR, 4 RBI
Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

