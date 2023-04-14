Clippers vs. Suns Playoff Series Preview: Sunrise or Sunset? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It’s a star-studded affair as the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns and No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers begin their first-round playoff matchup Sunday from the Footprint Center in Arizona.

Phoenix enters the series as heavy favorites, holding -600 odds per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Need to Know

Regular Season Record: Clippers (44-38), Suns (45-37)

Clippers (44-38), Suns (45-37) Head-to-Head Record: Tied 2-2

Tied 2-2 Offensive Rankings: Clippers 113.6 PPG (T17th), Suns 113.6 PPG (T17th)

Clippers 113.6 PPG (T17th), Suns 113.6 PPG (T17th) Defensive Rankings: Clippers 113.1 PPG (12th), Suns 111.6 PPG (6th)

Clippers 113.1 PPG (12th), Suns 111.6 PPG (6th) Home Record: Clippers (23-18), Suns (28-13)

Clippers (23-18), Suns (28-13) Away Record: Clippers (21-20), Suns (17-24)

Injury Report

Clippers star forward Paul George will miss at least the start of the series as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered on March 21 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Suns have no major injury news to report.

Key Matchups

Kevin Durant vs. Kawhi Leonard: It doesn’t get much better than a matchup between two of the league’s all-time greats. Since his arrival in the desert, Durant is averaging 26.0 points on a ridiculous 57% shooting. With George sidelined, LA’s best strategy is to deploy the Klaw, who remains an elite defender despite a litany of injuries in recent years. The Clippers additionally need Leonard’s offense, so while he won’t be tasked with guarding Durant every possession, you can bet the pair will go toe-to-toe in the most crucial moments.

Series Pick

George’s injury is costly, and there is no guarantee we will see him in Round 1. Even if the 32-year-old manages to return, he will likely be far less than 100%. On the other side, Phoenix is fully healthy and primed for a deep playoff run with its core of Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton. Ultimately, the Suns’ firepower should prove too much, and I think Monty Williams’ group rolls in five games.

Pick: Suns in 5

Best Bet