Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Game 6 Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Seattle Kraken look to continue their surprising first-round showing with a chance to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Not many expected the Kraken to have the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche on the ropes through five games. In their first playoff series in franchise history, Seattle has a chance to finish off the Avs in Game 6. The veteran Avalanche won’t go down without a fight, led by stars that can force a Game 7. The Avalanche are listed as road favorites on the moneyline tonight at -156, while the Kraken are at +130. Seattle has proven the skill gap isn’t as significant as many thought, and it will be interesting to see how Colorado responds with their backs against the wall.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Avalanche are expected to continue riding Alexandar Georgiev, while the Kraken should do the same with Philipp Grubauer. The Avalanche netminder has a 2-3 record with a .906 save percentage, while Grubauer is 3-2 with a .918 save percentage. Even though Grubauer has been better in this series, we still like Georgiev more here.

Colorado has far too many high-end players to bow out of Round 1 so easily. Seattle deserves all the credit, but Colorado is a different beast. We expect to see that side to come out in this elimination game.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (-156)

The first five games in this series saw four, five, ten, five, and five goals scored. The total for Game 6 is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -130 and the under at +106. There’s some juice attached to the over, considering that four of five games have seen five or fewer goals scored. The goaltending and defensive play have been solid this series, giving the under more value in Game 6.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+106)

With the Colorado Avalanche on the brink of elimination, they will need their top players to show up. Luckily, they’ve done so in the past. Nathan MacKinnon has already compiled three goals in five games in this series and is a big game player. Targeting MacKinnon to find the back of the net in this game has a lot of value at -128.

Best Prop: Nathan MacKinnon to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-128)