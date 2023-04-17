Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Series Preview & Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Some shine has worn off the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. The Avs mounted a furious second-half comeback, moving to the front of the Central Division standings on the last game of the season. However, they did so despite their metrics, not because of them.

Now Colorado will have to get past the upstart Seattle Kraken, who had their first 100-point season just two years into their tenure as an NHL club. Without question, the Avalanche have more top-end talent than their wild card counterparts; but scoring depth could be the difference if the Kraken pull off a surprising upset.

Game 1: COL vs. SEA – April 18 @ 10 pm ET

Game 2: COL vs. SEA – April 20 @ 9:30 pm ET

Game 3: SEA vs. COL – April 22 @ 10 pm ET

Game 4: SEA vs. COL – April 24 @ 10 pm ET

*Game 5: COL vs. SEA – April 26 @ TBD

*Game 6: SEA vs. COL – April 28 @ TBD

*Game 7: COL vs. SEA – April 30 @ TBD

Although it didn’t impact their position in the standings, personnel changes impacted the Avalanche’s underlying metrics. Colorado tumbled analytically, posting the 14th-ranked expected goals-for rating at 51.6%, down half a percent and three spots worse than 2021-22.

Those weren’t the only metrics that fell this year. Scoring chances went down while scoring, and high-danger chances against went up, tilting the ice away from the Avs. Diminished production resulted in fewer goals. Colorado potted 274 goals this year, only 174 of which came at five-on-five compared to last year’s tallies of 308 and 198.

Losing several of their top goal-makers could account for the decreased efficacy. The team lost three top-six scorers from last year and had just three 20-goal men this season.

Series Price: Avalanche -280 | Kraken +225

Avalanche -280 | Kraken +225 Western Conference Odds: Avalanche +260 | Kraken +1400

Avalanche +260 | Kraken +1400 Stanley Cup Odds: Avalanche +700 | Kraken +4000

The Kraken came into their own during its second year of existence. Seattle was in the running for top spot in the Pacific Division, getting surpassed by the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers to end the campaign. Still, there were plenty of significant accomplishments validating the Kraken’s rise.

Seattle had six 20-goal scorers and 12 players record at least 30 points. As effective as they are offensively, the Kraken’s true advantage lies in their defensive structure. They allowed the ninth-fewest high-danger chances and fifth-fewest scoring opportunities, yielding the fifth-best expected goals-against.

That defense must be impeccable if they hope to secure their first playoff series victory.

Kraken +225

Game 1/Series Parlay – Kraken/Kraken+390

When push comes to shove, it’s better to have a stout defense than a high-flying offense. Still, the Kraken straddles a fine line of running four units that can produce without foregoing defensive responsibility. That depth puts the Avs at a disadvantage in the opening round, as Colorado can barely muster production out of its top line.

Seattle could put the Avalanche behind the eight ball with a momentum-building win in Game 1. Considering their current form, the Kraken have a good chance of pulling off the unsuspecting win. Colorado has attempted more than nine high-danger chances just once over its past five games. Those issues will be tested against an impenetrable Kraken defense.

At the current prices, Seattle is worth backing as live underdogs.