Colts' Interest in QB Will Levis 'Very Real' by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Per ESPN’s Todd McShay, the Indianapolis Colts’ reported interest in Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is “very real.”

McShay writes, “Indianapolis seems to be extremely intrigued by the Kentucky quarterback. In fact, if Levis is off the board, I’m not sure what the Colts do from there. The only information I’ve heard on them this week is they’re interested in Levis. Things could change, but that’s the latest buzz around the league. The next question is whether Indy would move up for him or stay put. Tennessee has been connected to him, too, so the Colts might opt to trade up to block their division mate and land their preferred passer.”

McShay’s words follow a previous report that said Indianapolis prefers Levis over Florida’s Anthony Richardson, whom the team views as more of a developmental project. The Colts could also opt for Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, should the 21-year-old be available.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.