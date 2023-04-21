Creighton PG Ryan Nembhard Transferring to Gonzaga by SportsGrid 16 minutes ago

ESPN.com reports that Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard is transferring to Gonzaga for the 2023-24 season.

A former five-star recruit, Nembhard spent the past two years with the Bluejays, averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 assists. The 20-year-old led Creighton to a spot in the Elite Eight during the 2023 NCAA Tournament, where they fell to eventual runner-up San Diego State 57-56.

Nembhard’s older brother Andrew, currently a member of the Indiana Pacers, also played for the Bulldogs from 2020-22 under head coach Mark Few.

“Of course, my brother had been telling me for years what a great coach Mark [Few] was,” said Nembhard. “And it’s obvious Andrew was well prepared for the NBA by coach Few and all the staff at Gonzaga the two years he was there; he started more games this year as a rookie than any other Pacers rookie has started in over 20 years.”

In addition to Nembhard, Gonzaga received a commitment from Wyoming center Graham Ike as the program embarks on the post-Drew Timme era.

