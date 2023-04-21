Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Game 3 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Dallas Stars and Wild head to Minnesota for Game 3, with both teams having a win in the series.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

So far, this series between Central Division rivals has been the most exciting matchup. The Wild opened the series with a 3-2 double-overtime victory, while the Stars responded with a 7-3 win in Game 2. Both teams have been throwing the body, and tempers are high heading into Game 3. The Stars and Wild are listed at -110 on the moneyline.

Entering the postseason, this was projected to be one of the tightest matchups of the opening round. That didn’t happen in Game 2, but the Wild will probably return to Game 1 starter Filip Gustavsson since Marc-Andre Fleury faltered.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Stars will start Jake Oettinger, while the Wild are expected to turn to Gustavsson. Oettinger has been a significant reason why the Stars have found success. He has a 1-1 record with a .919 save percentage in the first two games. Gustavsson only started Game 1 for the Wild but has a 1-0 record with a .962 save percentage. With both goalies posting high-end statistics, we could be in for a duel in the net.

The Wild have an excellent roster and are undervalued in this spot at home, leading us to their moneyline price and the series lead at -110.

Best Bet: Wild moneyline (-110)

The first two games in this series saw five and ten goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 5.5, with the over priced at +102 and the under at -124. With a low bar set for Game 3, there is an expectation for a more defensive contest. It’s a sound conclusion, especially when you factor in the starting goalies. Even though it’s not a large number, look for Game 3 to fall under 5.5 goals in a tightly contested defensive affair.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-124)

The Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov is among the NHL’s most talented players. If Minnesota takes the lead in this series, Kaprizov will play a significant role. Kaprizov is listed at +125 to find the back of the net tonight.

Best Prop: Kirill Kaprizov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+125)