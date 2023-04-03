Dan Hurley, UConn Shut Down Notable National Championship Storyline The Huskies aren't putting much stock into being the favorite by Sean T. McGuire 21 minutes ago

Dan Hurley and the Connecticut Huskies enter the NCAA National Championship Game on Monday night as one of the biggest favorites in the history of the title game.

The Huskies currently are a 7.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook with Connecticut’s moneyline prices at -360. It’s tied for the largest title-game spread since 1999 with North Carolina and Maryland each 7.5-point favorites in 2009 and 2002, respectively, per Boyds Bets.

Hurley and the Huskies, however, aren’t putting any thought into it. The fifth-year UConn coach made that quite clear while speaking with reporters in Houston on Sunday.

“The heavy favorites haven’t fared very well in this one,” Hurley told reporters, per FOX’s John Fanta. “We’re going to try to ignore that tag.”

Both North Carolina and Maryland covered those 7.5-point spreads while Villanova (-7) and Kentucky (-6.5) did the same in 2018 and 2012, respectively. However, the underdog has both covered and won outright in each of the last two national championships.

“David and Goliath, right? Many people look at it that way,” Connecticut guard Joey Calcaterra told reporters, per Fanta. “SDSU has beaten great teams on their path to the national championship. We don’t look at it that way at all. We’re preparing for them like we’ve prepared for everybody.”

The Huskies have won their five tournament games by a combined 103 points. They’re only the sixth team since 1985 to enter the championship game after winning all five contests by double figures.

But it’s clear the Huskies aren’t letting those past victories and the impressive run they’re on cloud their judgment with one game remaining.

Tipoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 9:20 p.m. ET.