Deonte Banks is an Excellent Fit for The Giants by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

In the 2023 NFL Draft, one of the biggest surprises was the selection of Deonte Banks by the New York Giants at pick 24. Many analysts projected him to be picked much earlier, potentially by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adoree’ Jackson, one of the Giants’ starting corners, is in the last year of his contract, so the team needs to find a long-term solution for the position. Additionally, Aaron Robinson, another corner on the team, suffered a significant knee injury last year and may not be at full strength when the new season begins. Finally, the Giants are thin at cornerback, playing several players out of position last season. This pick fills a clear need for the team.

From a value perspective, this was an excellent pick by the Giants’ front office. They were able to select a new starter at corner while also adding value to their overall draft class. Value is a critical factor in the NFL Draft, and the Giants made the most of their opportunity with this pick.

In conclusion, the Giants’ selection of Banks was a great pick that filled a clear need for the team. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the draft plays out and which players end up being selected in the remaining rounds.