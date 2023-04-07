Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

1 hours ago

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +6.5   -112   O 230   -110   +215  
 Current +6.5   -108   232   -110   +230  
Indiana Pacers  Open -6.5   -108   U 230   -110   -260  
 Current -6.5   -112   232   -110   -280  
Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. SG  Jaden Ivey   16.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. PF  Marvin Bagley III   12.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  James Wiseman   10.1 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. C  Jalen Duren   9.2 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  Cory Joseph   6.7 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   16.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. PF  Jalen Smith   9.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. PG  Andrew Nembhard   9.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PG  T.J. McConnell   8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. PF  Jordan Nwora   8.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PF  Isaiah Jackson   7.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 05 BKN +11.0 217.5 123-108
Tue, Apr 04 MIA +14.0 218.0 118-105
Sun, Apr 02 ORL +11.0 225.0 128-102
Fri, Mar 31 HOU +6.0 228.0 121-115
Wed, Mar 29 OKC +9.5 228.5 107-106

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 05 NY +6.0 229.5 138-129
Sun, Apr 02 CLE +13.0 231.0 115-105
Fri, Mar 31 OKC +5.5 243.5 121-117
Wed, Mar 29 MIL +13.0 236.5 149-136
Mon, Mar 27 DAL +7.5 238.0 127-104
Betting Insights:

Indiana Pacers

  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Detroit Pistons

  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
