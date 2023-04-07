Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07

Date: 04/07/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Detroit Pistons Open +6.5 -112 O 230 -110 +215 Current +6.5 -108 232 -110 +230 Indiana Pacers Open -6.5 -108 U 230 -110 -260 Current -6.5 -112 232 -110 -280

Detroit Pistons Projected Lineups: 1. SG Jaden Ivey 16.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 2. PG Killian Hayes 9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. PF Marvin Bagley III 12.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. C James Wiseman 10.1 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists 5. C Jalen Duren 9.2 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. PG Cory Joseph 6.7 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists Indiana Pacers 1. SG Bennedict Mathurin 16.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 2. PF Jalen Smith 9.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 3. PG Andrew Nembhard 9.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists 4. PG T.J. McConnell 8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 5. PF Jordan Nwora 8.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. PF Isaiah Jackson 7.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Detroit Pistons DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 BKN +11.0 217.5 123-108 Tue, Apr 04 MIA +14.0 218.0 118-105 Sun, Apr 02 ORL +11.0 225.0 128-102 Fri, Mar 31 HOU +6.0 228.0 121-115 Wed, Mar 29 OKC +9.5 228.5 107-106 Last 5 Against The Spread: Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 NY +6.0 229.5 138-129 Sun, Apr 02 CLE +13.0 231.0 115-105 Fri, Mar 31 OKC +5.5 243.5 121-117 Wed, Mar 29 MIL +13.0 236.5 149-136 Mon, Mar 27 DAL +7.5 238.0 127-104