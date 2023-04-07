Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Detroit Pistons
|Open
|+6.5
|-112
|O 230
|-110
|+215
|Current
|+6.5
|-108
|232
|-110
|+230
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|-6.5
|-108
|U 230
|-110
|-260
|Current
|-6.5
|-112
|232
|-110
|-280
Projected Lineups:
Detroit Pistons
|1.
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|16.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Killian Hayes
|9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Marvin Bagley III
|12.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|C
|James Wiseman
|10.1 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
|5.
|C
|Jalen Duren
|9.2 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Cory Joseph
|6.7 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|16.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Jalen Smith
|9.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Andrew Nembhard
|9.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
|4.
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jordan Nwora
|8.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Isaiah Jackson
|7.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Detroit Pistons
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 05
|BKN
|+11.0
|217.5
|123-108
|Tue, Apr 04
|MIA
|+14.0
|218.0
|118-105
|Sun, Apr 02
|ORL
|+11.0
|225.0
|128-102
|Fri, Mar 31
|HOU
|+6.0
|228.0
|121-115
|Wed, Mar 29
|OKC
|+9.5
|228.5
|107-106
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 05
|NY
|+6.0
|229.5
|138-129
|Sun, Apr 02
|CLE
|+13.0
|231.0
|115-105
|Fri, Mar 31
|OKC
|+5.5
|243.5
|121-117
|Wed, Mar 29
|MIL
|+13.0
|236.5
|149-136
|Mon, Mar 27
|DAL
|+7.5
|238.0
|127-104
Betting Insights:
Indiana Pacers
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Detroit Pistons
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023