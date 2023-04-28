Did the Philadelphia Eagles Win the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter from Georgia as their top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although Carter has shown great potential, and many consider him the top talent in this class, there are concerns about his maturity and off-field behavior.

According to reports, the Eagles have done their homework, conducted psychological testing, and received a character reference from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

They traded up to secure the ninth pick and are confident that Carter is the best player for their team. Despite Carter’s risks, the Eagles believe in his potential and will rely on him to help rebuild their D-line and make another deep playoff run.

If all the added to their defensive front was Carter, you could make a case for them as a big winner, but their haul didn’t stop there.

With the 30th pick, Philly added Nolan Smith, one of the top pass rushers in this draft. He possesses elite speed, explosiveness, and high character. However, he is undersized, but he can certainly put on weight.

The Eagles have a strong connection with the Georgia program, as evidenced by their knowledge of Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis (both drafted last season), Carter, and now Smith. A top-15 team reportedly had their eye on Smith, so this pick offers exceptional value.

The main concern is determining what’s his best position. Smith is better suited for an odd-man front, which the Eagles employ. As a stand-up pass rusher for the Eagles, the former Bulldog is an incredible talent, making it an absolute home run for general manager Howie Roseman.