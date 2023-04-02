Dodgers' Mookie Betts Starting at Second Base vs. D-Backs by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers turned over a significant part of their lineup this offseason. Pillars of past iterations, including Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Justin Turner, are gone, replaced by the next phase of up-and-comers.

As evidenced by Sunday’s lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, that could necessitate players doing more than previously asked.

Mookie Betts is taking over second base, affording Miguel Vargas a day off.

New Dodgers lineup for Sunday?s series finale against the Diamondbacks.



Trayce Thompson is back in the lineup after his three home run game.



Mookie Betts is playing second base for the first time this season.



Max Muncy is getting the day off. pic.twitter.com/RvyJtm24oV — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 2, 2023

Since joining the Dodgers, Betts has been used sparingly at second base. The former MVP has assumed the infield position just 15 times in his first three seasons in LA.

However, with youngster Vargas now a regular in the starting lineup, Betts could be moved around more frequently.

Trayce Thompson has moved into right field, taking over Betts’ usual spot.

The Dodgers have taken two of the first three against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances of starting the season with a convincing series win, installing them as -198 favorites in Sunday’s finale.