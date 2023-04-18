Domantas Sabonis on Draymond Green Stomp: 'No Room for that in our Game' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Sacramento Kings walked away with a 2-0 series lead on Monday, but fans are still up in arms after star center Domantas Sabonis was stomped on the chest by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green midway through the fourth quarter.

Following a scramble for the rebound, Sabonis was knocked to the floor and grabbed Green’s leg. The latter responded with what appeared to be a deliberate stomp to the former’s chest. Sabonis was issued a technical foul on the play, while Green was given a Flagrant 2 and an automatic ejection.

“When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened,” said Sabonis. “There is no room for that in our game today.”

X-Rays on Sabonis’s sternum were negative, and the All-Star big man has likely avoided serious injury.

Green also offered his side of the story, saying:

“My leg got grabbed, second time in two nights. Referees, just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. I can only step so far and pulling my leg away, so it is what it is. The explanation [from the officials for the ejection] was I stomped too hard.”

Game 3 goes Thursday from Chase Center in San Francisco.

You can find the latest NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.