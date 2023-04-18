Down 0-2, Are the Golden State Warriors in Trouble? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In another fun game (if you’re not of Lithuanian heritage), the Golden State Warriors suffered back-to-back road losses against the Sacramento Kings, putting them on the ropes in the 2-0 series.

Despite the Warriors being a perennial championship contender, they struggled during the regular season on the road, which has continued into the postseason. It also doesn’t help when your best defensive player, Draymond Green, is ejected from the game.

Golden State had chances to win both games against the Kings, but their inability to capitalize on those opportunities has put them in a tough spot. Even with the return of Andrew Wiggins, it hasn’t been enough against a Sacramento team that is proving to be more real than given credit for.

Turnovers have been a significant issue for the Warriors, with 22 in the second game alone. Despite the Kings struggling with their shooting, the Warriors gave away easy layups. The lack of execution on both ends of the court has jeopardized their chances of winning the series.

Count me among the many people who assumed the Warriors would take home-court advantage with a split in Sactown. The Champs have been in this position before and have come out on top, but they must step up quickly to avoid an early exit.