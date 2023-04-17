Eagles Sign QB Jalen Hurts to 5-Year, $255 Million Contract by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Following a breakout 2022 campaign, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is being rewarded with a record-setting contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have signed Hurts to a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed.

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source.



Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles? GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

The deal makes the 24-year-old the highest-paid player in NFL history at $51 million per season.

“I don’t think he has anything to prove,” said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in February. “He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature, and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we’re seeing today, I think, is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting.”

Hurts started 15 games for Philadelphia last season, posting a 14-1 record while racking up 4,461 total yards (3,701 passing, 760 rushing) and 35 touchdowns en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.