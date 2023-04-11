FanDuel Sportsbook Brings Back 90s Charles Barkley in Playoff Campaign by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Charles Barkley remains one of the biggest personalities in the NBA landscape, and FanDuel has kicked off a new playoff campaign with him.

FanDuel, America’s #1 Sportsbook, has put the “Think Like A Player” campaign in action, which stars Barkley. The former star NBA talent played sixteen seasons in the league and is now an analyst for the NBA on TNT. The primary focus will be on the Hall of Famer and his career in the 1990s as “Young Chuck”, the deep fake version of himself in his prime years as a superstar in the league.

Barkley will try to get FanDuel users to think like a player when placing wagers on the platform, recruiting his younger self to help fans understand how they can create exciting Same Game Parlays on their favorite players. FanDuel will offer all customers unique betting markets and new customers a special signup offer of bet $5, get $150 in Bonus Bets, with additional offers coming throughout the postseason.

The different spots for this campaign will begin airing during the NBA’s Play-In Tournament and air throughout the Conference Finals, with the last spot going during the NBA Finals.

“We’re excited to tap into the energy of the NBA playoffs as well as the fanhood for Charles,” said FanDuel’s EVP of Marketing, Andrew Sneyd. “This campaign will not only cement FanDuel’s place in the conversation of brands that are adding to the sports experience but continue to give us the opportunity to flex our creative muscle and demonstrate how we’re reaching our target audience in unique ways.”

You can see the official advertisement with Barkley here.