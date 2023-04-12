Former Iona G Walter Clayton Jr. to Transfer to Florida by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Former Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr. will transfer to Florida, per his Twitter. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Clayton narrowed his search to Florida – his home state – and following former Iona head coach Rick Pitino to St. John’s. Instead, he’ll head to Gainesville to play under Todd Golden in the rapidly strengthening SEC. There will be some questions in the conference jump from the MAAC to the SEC, but there’s no doubt Clayton is an exceptional talent. The rising junior took home MAAC Player of the Year a season ago after doubling his scoring output from his freshman season. If the Gators can also land North Texas transfer Tylor Perry, this backcourt could be one of the best in the entire country.

In 2022-23, Clayton Jr. averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 32 games.

