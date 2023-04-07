Former UNC G Caleb Love Transfers to Michigan by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Per his Twitter, former North Carolina guard Caleb Love has transferred to Michigan.

go rewrite your story kid????? pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

Love struggled in his junior season, shooting below 30 percent from beyond the arc and being a part of the first squad in the AP Poll era to miss the NCAA Tournament as the preseason number-one ranked team. He’ll look for a fresh start in Ann Arbor with Michigan, desperate for star power after the departures of Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard, and Kobe Bufkin. As things stand, Love looks like Wolverine’s centerpiece. It’ll be worth monitoring if Michigan continues to dip into the portal with just one top-1oo recruit coming to the team next season.

In 2022-23, Love averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 33 appearances. He has two years of eligibility remaining in college hoops.

Michigan 2023-24 National Championship Odds

Michigan is +5500 to win the 2023-34 National Championship in college basketball, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.