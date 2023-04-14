Giants and Logan Webb Agree to 5-Year Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the San Francisco Giants and right-hander Logan Webb agreed to an extension Friday morning on a five-year deal worth $90 million.

Webb has been with the Giants since 2019, appearing on the mound 83 times. In 2021, Webb had a 3.03 ERA, following it up in 2022 with a 2.90 ERA over 32 starts.

Guaranteeing Webb this money is a massive show of confidence to the 26-year-old, who was still two years away from free agency. After the Giants lost Carlos Rodon to a lucrative New York Yankees contract, Webb emerged as the Giants’ lone ace, which earned him this year’s opening-day start.

Webb hasn’t had an ideal start to 2023, posting a 6.55 ERA over three games. Regardless, the Giants showed confidence in him by dishing out a serious payday.

The Giants are 5-7 and have the third-best odds to win the NL West at +1300 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.