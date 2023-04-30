Giants Invite Haaziq Daniels to Minicamp for RB Audition by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Former Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels has earned an invite to the New York Giants minicamp; however, not in the position he was expecting.

According to Aaron Wilson, Daniels will attend the camp where he’s expected to work out as a running back.

Air Force @AF_Football quarterback Haaziq Daniels to attend #Giants rookie minicamp where he'll work out as a running back — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023

Although Daniels was under center, most of his time was spent running the ball as part of the Falcons’ option offense. The senior attempted just 83 passes in 2022, completing 40 for 836 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Conversely, Daniels rushed the ball 138 times for 695 yards and eight scores. The New Jersey native finished the year with the third-most rushing yards and second-most touchdowns.

The Giants drafted Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray in the fifth round of this weekend’s draft, intensifying the competition. Still, Daniels could be invited to OTAs if he impresses in the rookie workouts.

