Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks on Ejection: 'Villain' Label Played a Role

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks addressed the media Sunday and said he believes his reputation as a “villain” played a role in his ejection from Saturday’s 111-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The 27-year-old was ejected early in the third quarter after striking Lakers superstar LeBron James in the groin area, something Brooks claimed was accidental.

“The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me,” said Brooks. “So now you think I intended to hit LeBron James in the nuts. I’m playing basketball. I’m a basketball player. So if I intended — and that’s whatever is in the flagrant 2 category — if you think I did that, that means you think I’m that type of person.”

The NBA reviewed the incident and won’t suspend Brooks for Monday’s Game 4, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be,” said Brooks. “They can’t dictate this series like that. Marc [Davis] probably had to call that ’cause of what happened [in Game 3] with James Harden, and that’s just unfair. I get penalized, and I can’t help my team try to make a comeback in the second half.”

Memphis currently trails the series 2-1.

