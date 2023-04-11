Hawks-Heat and Timberwolves-Lakers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. The winner plays Memphis in the first round, and the loser faces either Oklahoma City or New Orleans for the No. 8 seed.Timberwolves @ Lakers Game Information

Location: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

The Timberwolves made headlines for the wrong reasons. Rudy Gobert received a one-game suspension for punching teammate Kyle Anderson, and Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand by hitting a wall.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are in great shape, winning nine of their last 11 games. Their health is excellent, and chemistry is at its peak after the trade deadline. The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are a formidable threat to reach the Finals as a lower seed.

Spread: Timberwolves +8.5 (-110) | Lakers -8.5 (-110)

Timberwolves +8.5 (-110) | Lakers -8.5 (-110) Moneyline: Timberwolves +315 | Lakers -400

Timberwolves +315 | Lakers -400 Total: Over 233 (-110) | Under 233 (-110)

Anthony Edwards could put on an outstanding performance, but the Lakers are sizeably favored to win. To reduce the high spread, I’ll tease it down with the total to Lakers -3.5 and OVER 223.5 in an even money teaser.

Location: Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

Kaseya Center | Miami, FL Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

Miami won three out of four regular-season games against the Hawks, each decided by eight points or less. The Heat ranked last in scoring but second in points allowed, while Atlanta had the league’s third-best offense but ranked 26th defensively.

Spread: Hawks +5 (-110) | Heat -5 (-110)

Hawks +5 (-110) | Heat -5 (-110) Moneyline: Hawks +184| Heat -220

Hawks +184| Heat -220 Total: Over 227.5 (-110) | Under 227.5 (-110)

Atlanta’s success may depend on Trae Young’s performance. Young struggled against Miami this season, averaging 15.4 points on 32% shooting, and will likely be targeted by Erik Spoelstra’s gameplan.

The Hawks must also try to limit Jimmy Butler, who has a reputation for elevating his game in the postseason. Butler has scored 40+ points in six postseason games with the Heat. I believe Butler will lead Miami to victory, and I’m taking the Heat to win outright.