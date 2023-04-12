Heritage Classic T-10 Picks: Can Cameron Davis Make Noise in South Carolina?
Rookie Davis Thompson has demonstrated his skill on Pete Dye courses, placing 2nd at the American Express in January and consistently ranking 17th in Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee this season. Despite recent disappointments with his iron play, Thompson has attractive odds for a long-shot Top 10 (+1100) and First Round Leader (+12000) prop bets.
Similarly, Australian Cameron Davis has favorable odds for the same two bets (+1400 for Top 10 and +10000 for First Round Leader). After struggling with an unknown illness this season, Davis has bounced back with a T-6 finish at the PLAYERS and a remarkable second round at the Valero Texas Open with nine birdies.
Although his opening round 80 led to a missed cut at Valero, his potential for a standout round makes ha gooding choice for first-round leader. Additionally, Davis ranks 3rd in Birdies-or-Better gained on Pete Dye courses and has achieved a T-3rd and T-25th finish in his two previous RBC Heritage starts.
Heritage Classic Picks and Odds
- Cameron Davis: T-10 (+1400) | 1st Rd Leader (+10000)
- Davis Thompson: T-10 (+1100) | 1st Rd Leader (+12000)
Odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook