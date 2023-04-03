How Public Has Bet On UConn-San Diego State National Championship The Huskies enter the title game as a 7.5-point favorite by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The Connecticut Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs will take the floor at NRG Stadium on Monday night hoping they’ll receive their one shining moment in front of the college basketball world.

The 30-8 Huskies enter the NCAA National Championship Game after having won all five of their tournament games by double digits, including a 13-point win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four. The 32-6 Aztecs, meanwhile, emerged out of the South region and advanced after a buzzer-beating victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Final Four matchup.

Connecticut’s March Madness run prompted the Huskies to become the tournament favorite entering the Final Four in Houston. Dan Hurley’s team currently is viewed as a 7.5-point favorite for Monday’s contest on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oddsmakers, however, aren’t the only ones backing the Huskies. It seems the betting public is of the belief UConn will win the program’s fifth championship.

The Huskies represent 86% of the moneyline handle and 71% of moneyline bets on PointsBet Sportsbook. BetMGM has much more narrow margins, though, with UConn owning 63% of the handle and the Aztecs representing 62% of the tickets.

Connecticut represents the majority of spread money and tickets. The Huskies are responsible for 81% of the handle at BetMGM, 67% of the handle at PointsBet and 55% at WynnBet. Those respective amounts account for 68% of tickets at BetMGM, 59% of tickets at PointsBet and 67% at WynnBet.

The total currently is set at 131.5 on FanDuel. BetMGM has seen a lopsided amount on the Over with 84% of the handle and 78% of tickets. Sixty-nine percent of tickets at PointsBet are on the Over, too, though bigger bets are on the Under with 65% of the handle.

Tipoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 9:20 p.m. ET.