Hurricanes Teuvo Teravainen (Hand) has Successful Surgery by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Walf Ruff of the team’s official website reports that Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen had successful surgery on his broken hand Friday.

Martin Necas shares pre-game that Teuvo Teravainen texted the team group chat today to inform the unit that this afternoon's surgery went well.



"He's out for now, but we'll be battling for him." pic.twitter.com/B3YP85yOSb — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 21, 2023

Teravainen suffered the injury from a slash by the New York Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau. This is a substantial loss for the Canes’ offense, who are already down two top forwards, Andrei Svechnikov (ACL) and Max Pacioretty (Achilles). Teravaien doesn’t have the skill of those two players but any offensive loss for the Canes right now is a big one.

Coach Rob Brindamour said there is a chance that Teravainen could return if the team makes a deep playoff run. However, since surgery was required, that playoff run would probably involve a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Hurricanes and Islanders will play Game 4 on Sunday, with the Canes -260 (+1.5) on the puck line and +105 on the moneyline. The over/under is 5.5, over (+115), and under (-145).