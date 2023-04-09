Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/09
Date: 04/09/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +8.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   +285  
 Current +9   -112   230   -110   +290  
New York Knicks  Open -8.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   -355  
 Current -9   -108   230   -110   -360  
Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   16.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. PF  Jalen Smith   9.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. PG  Andrew Nembhard   9.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. PG  T.J. McConnell   8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. PF  Jordan Nwora   8.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PF  Isaiah Jackson   7.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PG  Immanuel Quickley   14.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  RJ Barrett   19.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. SF  Josh Hart   9.8 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. PF  Obi Toppin   7.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SG  Quentin Grimes   11.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.3 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Apr 07 DET -6.5 232.5 122-115
Wed, Apr 05 NY +6.0 229.5 138-129
Sun, Apr 02 CLE +13.0 231.0 115-105
Fri, Mar 31 OKC +5.5 243.5 121-117
Wed, Mar 29 MIL +13.0 236.5 149-136

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Apr 07 NO +8.0 223.0 113-105
Wed, Apr 05 IND -6.0 229.5 138-129
Sun, Apr 02 WAS -11.5 222.0 118-109
Fri, Mar 31 CLE +3.5 220.0 130-116
Wed, Mar 29 MIA -6.0 225.0 101-92
Betting Insights:

New York Knicks

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Indiana Pacers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 11-22 (.333) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

