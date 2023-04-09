Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 04/09/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|+8.5
|-110
|O 228.5
|-110
|+285
|Current
|+9
|-112
|230
|-110
|+290
|New York Knicks
|Open
|-8.5
|-110
|U 228.5
|-110
|-355
|Current
|-9
|-108
|230
|-110
|-360
Projected Lineups:
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|16.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Jalen Smith
|9.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Andrew Nembhard
|9.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|4.
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jordan Nwora
|8.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Isaiah Jackson
|7.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
New York Knicks
|1.
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley
|14.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|2.
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|19.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Josh Hart
|9.8 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Obi Toppin
|7.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Quentin Grimes
|11.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|6.
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|7.3 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Apr 07
|DET
|-6.5
|232.5
|122-115
|Wed, Apr 05
|NY
|+6.0
|229.5
|138-129
|Sun, Apr 02
|CLE
|+13.0
|231.0
|115-105
|Fri, Mar 31
|OKC
|+5.5
|243.5
|121-117
|Wed, Mar 29
|MIL
|+13.0
|236.5
|149-136
New York Knicks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Apr 07
|NO
|+8.0
|223.0
|113-105
|Wed, Apr 05
|IND
|-6.0
|229.5
|138-129
|Sun, Apr 02
|WAS
|-11.5
|222.0
|118-109
|Fri, Mar 31
|CLE
|+3.5
|220.0
|130-116
|Wed, Mar 29
|MIA
|-6.0
|225.0
|101-92
Betting Insights:
New York Knicks
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Indiana Pacers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 11-22 (.333) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023