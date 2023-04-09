Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/09

Date: 04/09/2023 Time: 01:00 PM Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Pacers Open +8.5 -110 O 228.5 -110 +285 Current +9 -112 230 -110 +290 New York Knicks Open -8.5 -110 U 228.5 -110 -355 Current -9 -108 230 -110 -360

Indiana Pacers Projected Lineups: 1. SG Bennedict Mathurin 16.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 2. PF Jalen Smith 9.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 3. PG Andrew Nembhard 9.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 4. PG T.J. McConnell 8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 5. PF Jordan Nwora 8.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. PF Isaiah Jackson 7.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists New York Knicks 1. PG Immanuel Quickley 14.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 2. SF RJ Barrett 19.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 3. SF Josh Hart 9.8 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists 4. PF Obi Toppin 7.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 5. SG Quentin Grimes 11.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 6. C Mitchell Robinson 7.3 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Apr 07 DET -6.5 232.5 122-115 Wed, Apr 05 NY +6.0 229.5 138-129 Sun, Apr 02 CLE +13.0 231.0 115-105 Fri, Mar 31 OKC +5.5 243.5 121-117 Wed, Mar 29 MIL +13.0 236.5 149-136 Last 5 Against The Spread: New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Apr 07 NO +8.0 223.0 113-105 Wed, Apr 05 IND -6.0 229.5 138-129 Sun, Apr 02 WAS -11.5 222.0 118-109 Fri, Mar 31 CLE +3.5 220.0 130-116 Wed, Mar 29 MIA -6.0 225.0 101-92