Is Minnesota Timberwolves Center Rudy Gobert the Softest Player in the NBA? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been dealing with back spasms, which may cause him to miss their upcoming play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night. However, many fans and critics are skeptical about the validity of his injury, especially since he did not mention any back issues before being suspended for hitting a player prior to their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the T-Wolves could have punched their postseason ticket (pun intended).

The timing of his back spasms is causing many to question whether it’s just an excuse to avoid playing amid controversy.

While Gobert has been known to be one of the best defensive players in the league, he has also been criticized for his lack of toughness on the court. This back issue only adds to that criticism and puts him in a tough spot. If he does not play, it may seem like he’s avoiding competition or trying to protect himself from further criticism if he doesn’t perform well. On the other hand, if he does play and performs poorly, it could raise more concerns about his physical and mental toughness.

Whether Gobert plays or not, the Timberwolves will face a tough challenge against the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC has a young, aggressive team that will be looking to take advantage of any weaknesses in Minnesota’s game. With Gobert potentially out, the Thunder may try to exploit the T-Wolves with their quick and aggressive guard play.

Injuries are a common occurrence in sports, and it’s not uncommon for players to miss games due to various ailments. However, the timing of Gobert’s back spasms and the skepticism surrounding his injury is noteworthy. It remains to be seen whether he will suit up against the Thunder, but one thing is for sure: the Timberwolves will need to bring their A-game to secure a win against a tough and hungry Oklahoma City team if they want to keep their season alive.