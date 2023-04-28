Is Warren Sharp Concerned About Bryce Young's Size? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Bryce Young, the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, is a player who has been talked about for some time now. He’s been touted as one of the best college quarterbacks in the country, and many believe he has what it takes to make it in the NFL. However, there are some concerns about his size and whether he can handle the rigors of playing at the next level.

The first thing to address is Young’s size. At 5’11” and 194 pounds, he’s not the biggest quarterback in the world. However, it’s worth noting that there have been successful quarterbacks in the NFL who are shorter than Young, such as Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. So, while size is certainly a factor, it’s not the be-all and end-all.

Another factor to consider is the coaching staff that Young will be working with. He’s going to be playing for the Carolina Panthers under the tutelage of Frank Reich, who has a reputation for being a great quarterbacks coach. Reich has worked with older quarterbacks in recent years, but he has a proven track record of developing young quarterbacks, having been instrumental in the development of a young Carson Wentz during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carolina surprised some people last year by performing better than expected, and many believe that they’re a team on the rise. With a solid offensive line and a good group of receivers, Young will be in a good position to succeed. Of course, success in the NFL is never guaranteed, but with the right coaching and support, Young has a real chance to make it.

While there are certainly concerns about Bryce Young’s size and whether he can handle the physicality of playing in the NFL, there are also reasons to be optimistic. With the right coaching and support, Young has the potential to become a successful NFL quarterback. Time will tell whether he can live up to the hype, but there’s no doubt that he’s a player who can develop into a star.