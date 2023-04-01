Jets Norris Trophy Candidate Missed Friday's Game vs. Red Wings by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Josh Morrissey did not suit up Friday for the Winnipeg Jets, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Jets haven’t stated the exact nature of his injury. Morrissey was a game-time decision but apparently wasn’t able to go. The loss of the talented blueliner against the Detroit Red Wings ended up being a non-factor. Winnipeg came out and hammered the Wings in what turned out to be an easy victory.

The question will be, when will he get back into the lineup?

At one point, the Jets seemed like a lock to make the playoffs, but playing .500 hockey over their past 10 games and losing two straight (entering Friday) will now see them battling for one of the final spots.

Morrissey is having a fantastic season with 15 goals and 69 points in 73 games. His name would be mentioned more for the Norris Trophy if not for the bounceback campaign Erik Karlsson is having for the San Jose Sharks.