Jorge Mateo Returns to O's Lineup Sunday vs. Tigers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Baltimore Orioles welcome Jorge Mateo back to the lineup Sunday versus the Detroit Tigers. Mateo hasn’t played since April 19 while dealing with a hip injury. Nevertheless, he will be back at shortstop and batting sixth in the series finale.

Let's keep it going ? pic.twitter.com/WcNzJeIpMt — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 23, 2023

Mateo is having a banner, if not unsustainable, year. The Dominican Republic native has a monster 1.056 OPS, with seven of his 17 hits going for extra bags, including three home runs. Mateo’s previous career highs were .748 and 13, respectively.

Gunnar Henderson’s playing time will be affected by Mateo’s return. Henderson had been filling in at shortstop, but will revert to a utility infielder role, playing off the bench in most contests.

The Orioles are swinging with the heavyweights early this season. Baltimore ranks second in the ultra-competitive AL East and is looking to extend its five-game winning streak against the Tigers.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the hosts listed as -166 chalk with the total set at 7.5.