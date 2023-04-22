Kings' Kevin Fiala Misses Game 3 Against the Oilers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports that the Los Angeles Kings’ Kevin Fiala missed Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Blake Lizotte has a lower-body injury and will not play in Game 3, per Todd McLellan. Kevin Fiala is "getting better" per McLellan but remains out. Fiala was not on the ice. Bottom six will be Iafallo-Vilardi-Grundstrom and JAD-Kupari-MacEwen. Joonas Korpisalo keeps the net. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) April 21, 2023

Fiala is dealing with a lower-body injury and hasn’t played since April 1. He had 23 goals and 72 points in 69 games for the Kings this season. Fiala’s offense would be a welcomed addition as the Kings attempt to go toe-to-toe with Connor McDavid and Leon Drasisaitl.

While it’s true that Fiala was unlikely to hit the 30-goal plateau even if he stayed healthy, he was on pace to set a new career high in points. The Kings hope to get him back in the lineup as this series progresses.

The King and Oilers will meet in Game 4 on Sunday. The Kings are -180 (+1.5) on the puck line and +125 on the moneyline. The over/under is 5.5, over (-105), and under (-115).