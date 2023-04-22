Kings' Kevin Fiala Misses Game 3 Against the Oilers

Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports that the Los Angeles Kings’ Kevin Fiala missed Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Fiala is dealing with a lower-body injury and hasn’t played since April 1. He had 23 goals and 72 points in 69 games for the Kings this season. Fiala’s offense would be a welcomed addition as the Kings attempt to go toe-to-toe with Connor McDavid and Leon Drasisaitl.

While it’s true that Fiala was unlikely to hit the 30-goal plateau even if he stayed healthy, he was on pace to set a new career high in points. The Kings hope to get him back in the lineup as this series progresses.

The King and Oilers will meet in Game 4 on Sunday. The Kings are -180 (+1.5) on the puck line and +125 on the moneyline. The over/under is 5.5, over (-105), and under (-115).

