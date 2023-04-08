Kyler Murray Progressing in Knee Surgery Recovery by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Kyler Murray is progressing in his recovery from knee surgery, Josh Weinfull of ESPN.com reports.

Murray has been able to do squats but isn’t yet ready to do sprints or agility work. The Cards pivot tore his ACL late last season and will now be under pressure in rehab and be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. Murray is still considered the franchise quarterback for the Cardinals, but quite a bit of the bloom is off that rose.

The Cardinals are in an interesting spot in this month’s draft. They sit with the third overall pick. Most assume that the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans will take QBs with those picks, but if for some reason one doesn’t or if they take a QB that leaves someone the Cards think is better than Murray on the board, could they pull that trigger? Probably not, but it will be worth watching. Most assume Arizona will either take the top defender on their board with the third overall pick or trade down to gather multiple selections from a QB-hungry team.

Not much is expected from the Cardinals this season. They are +2400 to win the NFC West, the worst in the division. You can find the odds for every team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.