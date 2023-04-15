Marco Gonzales Missed Friday's Scheduled Start by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Marco Gonzales was pulled from his start Friday for the Seattle Mariners, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Although Gonzales missed his start, this is because the team placed him on paternity leave. Congratulations to the father-to-be. Gonzales is expected to return to the team early next week. It isn’t known if he will just slot into his usual spot in the rotation or if the Mariners will want to put him back on the mound as soon as he is back with the team.

When pitching, Gonzales is the definition of the crafty left-hander. He’s not fooling anyone but knows how to get batter’s out and gets the job done.

