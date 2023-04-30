Mariners Resting Julio Rodriguez in Finale vs. Blue Jays by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Seattle Mariners are looking to salvage what they can from their Canadian road trip, but they’ll do so without their leadoff hitter and franchise cornerstone. Julio Rodriguez was left off the lineup card for Sunday’s matinee against the Toronto Blue Jays.

J-Rod is slightly off last year’s Rookie of the Year metrics. Through his first 27 games of the season, the 22-year-old has a .743 OPS, with five home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, and six stolen bases.

J.P. Crawford is filling his vacated spot atop the order, while Jarred Kelenic replaces Rodriguez in center field.

The Mariners dropped the first two games of the series by a combined two runs, losing an extra-innings battle on Saturday. They could right the ship with a win on Sunday, ending a brief four-game losing streak.

However, the odds are not in their favor in this inter-divisional battle. FanDuel Sportsbook has the M’s priced as +180 underdogs, with the total set at 9.