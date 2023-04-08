Mark Stone (Back) Continues to Skate for Golden Knights by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Mark Stone continues to skate for the Vegas Golden Knights, SinBin.Vegas reports.

Stone has missed the last 36 games for the Golden Knights due to a back injury. Before getting hurt, he had 17 goals and 21 assists in 43 games.

When healthy, he may be the best natural goal scorer that the Golden Knights have, but unfortunately, health has been an issue for him throughout his career. Stone hasn’t played over 65 games in any season since the 2018-19 campaign. The Golden Knights will hope that he can come back during the playoffs to give their offense a boost.

