Marlins Place P Trevor Rogers on the Injured List
Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Marlins have placed Trevor Rogers on the injured list.
The #Marlins have officially placed Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL with a left biceps strain, per the MLB transaction log. The move is retroactive to Thursday.— Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 21, 2023
A corresponding move has not yet been made but, FWIW, Steven Okert is with the club in Cleveland.
After feeling discomfort in his throwing arm, Rogers left his start Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants. Friday’s test indicates a left biceps strain, forcing the team to place the lefthander on the IL. The Marlins haven’t released a timetable for the return of Rogers, but it seems likely that Rogers wouldn’t return to the rotation until mid-May.
This season, Rogers has a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings. Rogers was once a top prospect for the Marlins but has not turned into a front-line starting pitcher.
On Saturday, the Marlins will have Braxton Garrett starting versus Zach Plesac of the Cleveland Guardians. The Marlins are -184 (+1.5) on the run line and +112 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and under (-120).
