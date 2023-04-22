Marlins Place P Trevor Rogers on the Injured List by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Marlins have placed Trevor Rogers on the injured list.

The #Marlins have officially placed Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL with a left biceps strain, per the MLB transaction log. The move is retroactive to Thursday.



A corresponding move has not yet been made but, FWIW, Steven Okert is with the club in Cleveland. — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 21, 2023

After feeling discomfort in his throwing arm, Rogers left his start Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants. Friday’s test indicates a left biceps strain, forcing the team to place the lefthander on the IL. The Marlins haven’t released a timetable for the return of Rogers, but it seems likely that Rogers wouldn’t return to the rotation until mid-May.

This season, Rogers has a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings. Rogers was once a top prospect for the Marlins but has not turned into a front-line starting pitcher.

On Saturday, the Marlins will have Braxton Garrett starting versus Zach Plesac of the Cleveland Guardians. The Marlins are -184 (+1.5) on the run line and +112 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and under (-120).