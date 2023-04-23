Marlins' Sandy Alcantara Could Pitch Wednesday vs. Braves by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Miami Marlins were forced to skip Sandy Alcantara’s turn in the rotation after the onset of biceps tendinitis. Thankfully, the ailment isn’t as severe as expected, and the reigning Cy Young Award winner could return to the lineup later this week.

According to Marlins’ beat writer Jordan McPherson, Alcantara played catch on Sunday, is scheduled for a bullpen session Monday, and could start Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Sandy Alcantara update: He?s playing catch today, bullpen tomorrow, said he?s slated to pitch Wednesday in Atlanta if all goes well. #Marlins — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 23, 2023

The injury could be impacting Alcantara’s early-season performances. The two-time All-Star has allowed 1.14 walks and hits per inning pitched, with 15 earned runs given up over his first 24.2 innings pitched. Consequently, Alcantara is toting around an inflated 5.47 ERA.

Devin Smeltzer filled in for Alcantara, getting his first start of the season. When Alcantara returns, Smeltzer will be relegated to his bullpen role.

The Marlins close out a weekend set against the Cleveland Guardians before traveling to Atlanta. FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami priced as +108 road underdogs for the series finale against the Guardians.