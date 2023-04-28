Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/28
Date: 04/28/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open +4.5   -108   O 220   -110   +166  
 Current +4.5   -110   219.5   -110   +172  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -4.5   -112   U 220   -110   -198  
 Current -4.5   -110   219.5   -110   -205  
Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PF  Kenneth Lofton Jr.   5.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
2. SG  Vince Williams Jr.   2.0 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
3. SF  Ziaire Williams   5.7 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PF  Jake LaRavia   3.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
5. SG  John Konchar   5.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PF  David Roddy   6.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Mo Bamba   6.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
2. PG  Shaquille Harrison   8.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. PF  Cole Swider   1.3 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. SG  Max Christie   3.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
5. PF  Wenyen Gabriel   5.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PG  Scotty Pippen Jr.   2.3 Points, 0.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 26 LAL -4.5 222.0 116-99
Mon, Apr 24 LAL +4.5 223.5 117-111
Sat, Apr 22 LAL +4.0 222.0 111-101
Wed, Apr 19 LAL +1.5 222.5 103-93
Sun, Apr 16 LAL -5.0 228.5 128-112

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 26 MEM +4.5 222.0 116-99
Mon, Apr 24 MEM -4.5 223.5 117-111
Sat, Apr 22 MEM -4.0 222.0 111-101
Wed, Apr 19 MEM -1.5 222.5 103-93
Sun, Apr 16 MEM +5.0 228.5 128-112
Betting Insights:

Los Angeles Lakers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023

Memphis Grizzlies

  • 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
