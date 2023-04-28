Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/28

Date: 04/28/2023 Time: 10:30 PM Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Memphis Grizzlies Open +4.5 -108 O 220 -110 +166 Current +4.5 -110 219.5 -110 +172 Los Angeles Lakers Open -4.5 -112 U 220 -110 -198 Current -4.5 -110 219.5 -110 -205

Memphis Grizzlies Projected Lineups: 1. PF Kenneth Lofton Jr. 5.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 2. SG Vince Williams Jr. 2.0 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists 3. SF Ziaire Williams 5.7 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. PF Jake LaRavia 3.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 5. SG John Konchar 5.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. PF David Roddy 6.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists Los Angeles Lakers 1. C Mo Bamba 6.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 2. PG Shaquille Harrison 8.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists 3. PF Cole Swider 1.3 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 4. SG Max Christie 3.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 5. PF Wenyen Gabriel 5.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 6. PG Scotty Pippen Jr. 2.3 Points, 0.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Memphis Grizzlies DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 26 LAL -4.5 222.0 116-99 Mon, Apr 24 LAL +4.5 223.5 117-111 Sat, Apr 22 LAL +4.0 222.0 111-101 Wed, Apr 19 LAL +1.5 222.5 103-93 Sun, Apr 16 LAL -5.0 228.5 128-112 Last 5 Against The Spread: Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 26 MEM +4.5 222.0 116-99 Mon, Apr 24 MEM -4.5 223.5 117-111 Sat, Apr 22 MEM -4.0 222.0 111-101 Wed, Apr 19 MEM -1.5 222.5 103-93 Sun, Apr 16 MEM +5.0 228.5 128-112