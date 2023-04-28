Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/28
Date: 04/28/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Open
|+4.5
|-108
|O 220
|-110
|+166
|Current
|+4.5
|-110
|219.5
|-110
|+172
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Open
|-4.5
|-112
|U 220
|-110
|-198
|Current
|-4.5
|-110
|219.5
|-110
|-205
Projected Lineups:
Memphis Grizzlies
|1.
|PF
|Kenneth Lofton Jr.
|5.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Vince Williams Jr.
|2.0 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Ziaire Williams
|5.7 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Jake LaRavia
|3.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|5.
|SG
|John Konchar
|5.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|PF
|David Roddy
|6.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Los Angeles Lakers
|1.
|C
|Mo Bamba
|6.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Shaquille Harrison
|8.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Cole Swider
|1.3 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Max Christie
|3.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Wenyen Gabriel
|5.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|2.3 Points, 0.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Memphis Grizzlies
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 26
|LAL
|-4.5
|222.0
|116-99
|Mon, Apr 24
|LAL
|+4.5
|223.5
|117-111
|Sat, Apr 22
|LAL
|+4.0
|222.0
|111-101
|Wed, Apr 19
|LAL
|+1.5
|222.5
|103-93
|Sun, Apr 16
|LAL
|-5.0
|228.5
|128-112
Los Angeles Lakers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 26
|MEM
|+4.5
|222.0
|116-99
|Mon, Apr 24
|MEM
|-4.5
|223.5
|117-111
|Sat, Apr 22
|MEM
|-4.0
|222.0
|111-101
|Wed, Apr 19
|MEM
|-1.5
|222.5
|103-93
|Sun, Apr 16
|MEM
|+5.0
|228.5
|128-112
Betting Insights:
Los Angeles Lakers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
Memphis Grizzlies
- 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023