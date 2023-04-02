Mets' Kodai Senga Shines in MLB Debut vs. Marlins by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

When the New York Mets inked Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year deal, they knew he could perform. However, they may have gotten more than they bargained for.

Senga shone in his MLB debut, shutting down the Miami Marlins over five-plus innings on Sunday.

Kodai Senga's major league debut: 5.1 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts (7 via forkball). — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 2, 2023

Senga tossed 5.1 innings with one earned run, three hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts. The 30-year-old was relentless with his coveted forkball, with all but one of his punchouts coming via the pitch. He left with the lead intact, in line for the first win of his career.

Before landing in the majors, Senga was a sensation in Japan. The 30-year-old accumulated an incredible 2.59 earned run average in 11 seasons in the NPB.

Based on his first appearance, he may replicate that success stateside.

