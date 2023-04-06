Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/06

Date: 04/06/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Tonight’s game in Philadelphia features the Miami Heat and the 76ers. While both teams would like to win, there isn’t much on the line for either team. The Sixers are slight favorites, but it’s hard to know how to approach this game.

Miami still has a shot at moving up to the number six seed, but they’ll need to win. However, the money has come in on Miami, which might suggest that one or two guys could be taking the night off for Philadelphia.

Regardless of who plays, the total is worth looking at. In five of their past six matchups, these teams have gone under the total. Both squads have strong defenses and play at a slow pace, so it’s unlikely that this will turn into a shootout. I’m all over the under, and I don’t think they’ll come close to hitting 220 points tonight.