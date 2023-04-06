Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/06
Date: 04/06/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
 
Tonight’s game in Philadelphia features the Miami Heat and the 76ers. While both teams would like to win, there isn’t much on the line for either team. The Sixers are slight favorites, but it’s hard to know how to approach this game.
 
Miami still has a shot at moving up to the number six seed, but they’ll need to win. However, the money has come in on Miami, which might suggest that one or two guys could be taking the night off for Philadelphia.
 
Regardless of who plays, the total is worth looking at. In five of their past six matchups, these teams have gone under the total. Both squads have strong defenses and play at a slow pace, so it’s unlikely that this will turn into a shootout. I’m all over the under, and I don’t think they’ll come close to hitting 220 points tonight.
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +5.5   -108   O 220.5   -110   +200  
 Current +2.5   -112   219.5   -110   +116  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -5.5   -112   U 220.5   -110   -245  
 Current -2.5   -108   219.5   -110   -136  
Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.7 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   22.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   20.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. SG  Max Strus   11.7 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PG  Kyle Lowry   11.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
6. PG  Gabe Vincent   9.7 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.3 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  DeAnthony Melton   10.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PF  Paul Reed   3.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Apr 04 DET -14.0 218.0 118-105
Sat, Apr 01 DAL +2.5 224.0 129-122
Wed, Mar 29 NY +6.0 225.0 101-92
Tue, Mar 28 TOR +6.0 219.0 106-92
Sat, Mar 25 BKN -6.0 221.0 129-100

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Apr 04 BOS -4.5 227.5 103-101
Sun, Apr 02 MIL +5.5 236.5 117-104
Fri, Mar 31 TOR -4.5 223.0 117-110
Wed, Mar 29 DAL -6.0 233.0 116-108
Mon, Mar 27 DEN +10.0 227.5 116-111
Betting Insights:

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Miami Heat

  • 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
