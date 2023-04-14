Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Brewers @ Padres – First Pitch: 9:40 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Few Clouds, 58°

Let’s dive into tonight’s Brewers-Padres game, where San Diego is looking to bounce back after a tough extra-innings loss to Milwaukee last night. The Padres, with their 7-7 start, are home favorites with Michael Wacha on the mound. San Diego has a good shot at getting the win tonight.

Milwaukee is starting lefty Eric Lauer, who has only faced two left-handed batters out of the 43 he’s seen so far. That means the other 41 were righties, and they’ve given him some trouble. With a .425 weighted on-base percentage. Lauer might struggle against the heavy right-handed Padres lineup.

If there was ever a time for guys like Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Nelson Cruz to wake up and start producing, it’s tonight.

Overall, look for the Padres to come out swinging and take advantage of Lauer’s struggles against righties. With their power hitters stepping up, they can bounce back and get the win tonight.