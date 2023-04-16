Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

3 hours ago

Date: 04/16/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +7.5   -112   O 224.5   -110   +260  
 Current +7.5   -110   224.5   -110   +260  
Denver Nuggets  Open -7.5   -108   U 224.5   -110   -320  
 Current -7.5   -110   224.5   -110   -320  
Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.6 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PF  Karl-Anthony Towns   20.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   11.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
5. SG  Nickeil Alexander-Walker   6.2 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SF  Kyle Anderson   9.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.5 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   17.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   10.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Apr 14 OKC -5.5 229.0 120-95
Tue, Apr 11 LAL +8.5 233.5 108-102
Sun, Apr 09 NO -2.5 226.0 113-108
Sat, Apr 08 SA -15.0 234.0 151-131
Tue, Apr 04 BKN -3.5 224.5 107-102

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Apr 09 SAC +5.0 230.0 109-95
Sat, Apr 08 UTA -9.5 229.5 118-114
Thu, Apr 06 PHO +13.0 222.0 119-115
Tue, Apr 04 HOU -11.5 232.5 124-103
Sun, Apr 02 GS +4.0 231.0 112-110
Betting Insights:

Denver Nuggets

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 30-7 (.811) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
