Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/16

Date: 04/16/2023 Time: 10:30 PM Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves Open +7.5 -112 O 224.5 -110 +260 Current +7.5 -110 224.5 -110 +260 Denver Nuggets Open -7.5 -108 U 224.5 -110 -320 Current -7.5 -110 224.5 -110 -320

Minnesota Timberwolves Projected Lineups: 1. SG Anthony Edwards 24.6 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists 2. PF Karl-Anthony Towns 20.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 3. C Rudy Gobert 13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. PG Mike Conley 11.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists 5. SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker 6.2 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 6. SF Kyle Anderson 9.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists Denver Nuggets 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.5 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists 2. PG Jamal Murray 20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. PF Aaron Gordon 16.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 4. SF Michael Porter Jr. 17.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 5. SG Bruce Brown 11.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 6. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 10.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Minnesota Timberwolves DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Apr 14 OKC -5.5 229.0 120-95 Tue, Apr 11 LAL +8.5 233.5 108-102 Sun, Apr 09 NO -2.5 226.0 113-108 Sat, Apr 08 SA -15.0 234.0 151-131 Tue, Apr 04 BKN -3.5 224.5 107-102 Last 5 Against The Spread: Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Apr 09 SAC +5.0 230.0 109-95 Sat, Apr 08 UTA -9.5 229.5 118-114 Thu, Apr 06 PHO +13.0 222.0 119-115 Tue, Apr 04 HOU -11.5 232.5 124-103 Sun, Apr 02 GS +4.0 231.0 112-110