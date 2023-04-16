Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Date: 04/16/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Open
|+7.5
|-112
|O 224.5
|-110
|+260
|Current
|+7.5
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|+260
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|-7.5
|-108
|U 224.5
|-110
|-320
|Current
|-7.5
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|-320
Projected Lineups:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|1.
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|24.6 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|20.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|3.
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Mike Conley
|11.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|6.2 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Kyle Anderson
|9.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|24.5 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|16.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|17.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|11.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|10.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Apr 14
|OKC
|-5.5
|229.0
|120-95
|Tue, Apr 11
|LAL
|+8.5
|233.5
|108-102
|Sun, Apr 09
|NO
|-2.5
|226.0
|113-108
|Sat, Apr 08
|SA
|-15.0
|234.0
|151-131
|Tue, Apr 04
|BKN
|-3.5
|224.5
|107-102
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Apr 09
|SAC
|+5.0
|230.0
|109-95
|Sat, Apr 08
|UTA
|-9.5
|229.5
|118-114
|Thu, Apr 06
|PHO
|+13.0
|222.0
|119-115
|Tue, Apr 04
|HOU
|-11.5
|232.5
|124-103
|Sun, Apr 02
|GS
|+4.0
|231.0
|112-110
Betting Insights:
Denver Nuggets
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 30-7 (.811) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Minnesota Timberwolves
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023