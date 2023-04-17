MLB NL MVP: Invest in Mets Slugger Pete Alonso Today! by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There are several strong contenders for the National League MVP, including Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Ronald Acuna Jr., to name a few.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is also a strong candidate for the award. While other teams have multiple superstars, Alonso stands out as the star of the Mets lineup in a big market. He is well-liked and respected across the game.

Alonso is a great player and has already succeeded in his young career. He was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2019, hitting 53 home runs that season to set the rookie record. The Polar Bear stands alone as the slugger of the Mets lineup, even though they have other good players around him. This could help his MVP case if he continues to perform well and the Mets are competitive.

If you’re considering betting on Alonso’s MVP chances, it is essential to remember that the award is ultimately determined by a vote of the media, which can have biases. Therefore, closely monitoring the odds and the potential return on investment is crucial.

Alonso’s odds are +900 at FanDuel.

One approach is to invest in Alonso’s MVP chances at the current odds and then sell the bet later for a potential profit. Platforms like FanDuel allow you to cash out of bets early, giving you more control over your investments. Alternatively, if you’re confident in Alonso’s chances, you could double down on the bet if the odds improve.

The two-time Home Run Derby champ has slugged seven homers in the past ten games, including a 430-foot bomb to dead center to tie things in Oakland in the ninth inning on Sunday. A game the Mets would win in 10. It was his eighth longball of the young season, good for the MLB lead.

While several strong candidates for the National League MVP exist, Alonso is a strong competitor. He stands out as the star of a contending lineup in a big market, while his likeability and previous success could help his MVP case.