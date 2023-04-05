MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Brewers Rolling with Hot Starts by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams in 2023, making looking toward their odds to win the Pennant something to keep an eye on.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. (Tie) Atlanta Braves (+380)

Injuries in their starting rotation are prevalent right now, specifically with Max Fried, but that hasn’t stopped the Atlanta Braves from mashing their way to a 4-1 start. The Braves have some impressive depth in their rotation, and that’s paying off early.

1. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers (+380)

It’s hard not to be impressed with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-2 record through the first week of the MLB season. They’ve outscored their opponents 38-13 and look primed to make noise again in the National League.

3. (Tie) San Diego Padres (+500)

The San Diego Padres are expected to have one of MLB’s most explosive batting orders. That hasn’t transpired through six games, where they’ve compiled a mediocre 5-5 record and continue to boast +500 odds to win the NL.

3. (Tie) New York Mets (+500)

Surprisingly, the New York Mets’ pitching hasn’t been there for them early on. Of course, Justin Verlander’s injury is essential to factor in, but allowing 27 runs in six games is undoubtedly a red flag.

5. Philadelphia Phillies (+750)

After winning the National League last year, the Philadelphia Phillies are off to a really puzzling start to their 2023 campaign. They sit at 1-4 through five games, and scoring only 16 runs over that span won’t cut it.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (+1000)

A series win to kick off the season against the Toronto Blue Jays was noteworthy for the St. Louis Cardinals. Still, they followed that up with two disappointing losses against the hard-hitting Atlanta Braves.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (+1500)

There were warranted question marks about the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense entering the regular season, but they’ve blown up against the New York Mets to kick off the week, outscoring them 19-0. The Brew Crew sit on top of the NL Central at 4-1.

8. San Francisco Giants (+2700)

It’s hard to see a lot of potential in this version of the San Francisco Giants. This feels like a team with .500 written all over them, meaning they’ll be in the playoff conversation, but they should fall short when all is said and done.

9. (Tie) Chicago Cubs (+4000)

The Chicago Cubs offense has looked good through their first five games, which has seen them compile 28 runs. Pitching still appears to be a question mark for the Cubs, though, and that’ll need to change if they have hopes of fighting for a playoff spot.

9. (Tie) Miami Marlins (+4000)

It’s much of the same struggles for the Miami Marlins early on, where they’ve scored just ten runs through six games. For a team that went out and tried to address that in the offseason, those numbers won’t cut it.

