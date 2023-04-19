MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Cubs, Braves Seeing Increases by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams in 2023, making looking toward their odds to win the Pennant something worthwhile.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Atlanta Braves (+300) (Last week: +320)

You’re not going to find a lot of flaws in what the Atlanta Braves are bringing to the diamond on a nightly basis. Their 14-4 record tops the National League, which now has them with the shortest odds to win the NL at +300.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (+320) (Last week: +300)

It’s still extremely early, so you don’t want to read too much into it, but there weren’t exactly expectations that we’d be seeing the Los Angeles Dodgers sitting at .500 through 18 games. The sluggish start led them to see their odds take a slight drop from +300 to +320.

3. (Tie) San Diego Padres (+600) (Last week: +500)

Much like the Dodgers, the San Diego Padres have far too much talent on their roster to be sitting three games below .500. With a return close for Fernando Tatis Jr., is he the missing piece that will elevate them? The Pads have seen their odds drop from +500 to +600 over the last week.

3. (Tie) New York Mets (+600) (Last week: +550)

A 7-3 stretch over their last ten games has gotten the New York Mets back on track as a contender in the National League. Still, they’ve ultimately seen their odds of winning the pennant drop slightly from +550 to +600.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (+750) (Last week: +950)

There’s quite frankly a lot to be impressed about with the Milwaukee Brewers. They lead the NL Central at 13-5, won three straight ball games, and continue to see their odds of winning the NL bet down from +950 to +750.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (+1000) (Last week: +1000)

To say it’s been a horrible start to the regular season for the St. Louis Cardinals would be a major understatement. The Red Birds were the favorites to win the NL Central but continue to sit at +1000 to win the pennant after a dismal 7-11 start.

7. Philadelphia Phillies (+1200) (Last week: +1200)

Right up there on par with the Cards slow start, the Philadelphia Phillies share an identical 7-11 record through 18 games. Still, oddsmakers aren’t panicking entirely yet, as they’ve maintained their +1200 odds.

8. San Francisco Giants (+2600) (Last week: +3000)

It’s certainly interesting to highlight that despite the San Francisco Giants losing five straight games and owning a 5-11 record overall, the Giants have seen their odds of winning the National League rise from +3000 to +2600.

9. Chicago Cubs (+4000) (Last week: +6000)

The Chicago Cubs made many changes to their roster in the offseason, and the early returns have been positive. The Cubbies boast a 10-6 record and have won three straight, leading to their odds jumping from +6000 to +4000.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks (+4800) (Last week: +6500)

It’s hard not to be impressed with what the Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing to the table in April. They lead the NL West with an 11-7 record, and top prospect Corbin Carroll has come as advertised, leading to their odds to win the NL being bet down from +6500 to +4800.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook