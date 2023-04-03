National Championship Preview & Best Bet: #5 San Diego State vs. #4 UConn by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The stage is set for the final game of the NCAA Tournament. In a title game that nobody expected, San Diego State and Connecticut will battle for a National Championship on Monday night in Houston. Ahead of the big game, we preview the matchup and discuss the best bet you should consider backing among the action.

If the spread, moneyline, or total isn’t your thing, check out our National Championship Player Props Picks.

Location: NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX Time: 9;20 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

These two teams couldn’t have taken more different paths to the national title game over the past three weeks. The Aztecs have traveled an improbable road to this spot, trailing for a total of 75:38 since the Sweet 16.

As for the Huskies, they have steamrolled their way to the final in one of the most dominant tournament showings we have ever seen. They have trailed for a total of 47 seconds since the start of the second weekend.

One thing is sure; the Aztecs will look to make this one ugly. From a qualitative perspective, it is clear that UConn has more talent and a better all-around team heading into the matchup.

If San Diego State wants to pull off this upset, they must get the Huskies out of their rhythm and play a physical brand of basketball. It all starts in the paint. If the Aztecs can limit Adama Sanogo’s production in the paint, they could have a chance to keep up offensively.

Spread: SD State +7.5 (-120) | UConn -7.5 (+102)

SD State +7.5 (-120) | UConn -7.5 (+102) Moneyline: SD State (+270) | UConn (-335)

SD State (+270) | UConn (-335) Total: OVER 132.5 (-100) | UNDER 7.5 (-122)

San Diego State cannot afford the long draught that put them in a hole against Florida Atlantic heading into halftime. If they produce a similar lull on the offensive end against the Huskies, they’ll be less kind in letting them back into the game. We’ve seen a few occasions where UConn has taken over in the second half and buried their opponents.

That’ll be the game plan, but it’s hard to see the Aztecs pulling it off. They’ve required a hefty fortune to reach this spot after a late-game foul call against Creighton and a buzzer-beater against FAU kept the tournament hopes alive.

UConn had gotten it done the old-fashioned way, burying every opponent they’ve faced long before the game was over. This Huskies team feels like it’s on a mission, and they are a train you do not want to get in front of. Back them to cover the spread and cut down the nets on Monday night.

Best Bet: UConn -7.5 (-104)