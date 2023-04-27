NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Butler, Tatum Rising by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is filled with massive stars, and there’s definite value on the board to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Jayson Tatum +130 (Last week: +260)

Jayson Tatum is now the odds-on favorite to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP after the Milwaukee Bucks were stunned in the opening round. Tatum and Company will look to close out their opening round series in Game 6, which has him listed at +130 to win ECF MVP.

2. Joel Embiid +400 (Last week: +450)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have already advanced to the postseason’s second round, where they await their opponent. Embiid has been dealing with an injury but has been bet down over the last week from +450 to +400.

3. Jaylen Brown +490 (Last week: +900)

Jaylen Brown is worth keeping an eye on. He’s been downright dominant in the C’s series against Atlanta, seeing his odds to win ECF MVP rise from +900 to +490.

4. Jimmy Butler +900 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is making his first appearance in the top ten. Butler helped lead the Heat to an incredible upset series win over Milwaukee and now boasts the fourth-shortest odds to win ECF MVP at +900.

5. Jalen Brunson +1000 (Last week: +4200)

After a dominant debut year with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson took his game to the next level, helping them defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. The Knicks will now collide with the Miami Heat in Round 2, which has seen Brunson get bet down considerably, from +4200 to +1000.

6. Julius Randle +1600 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Brunson’s teammate, Julius Randle, is also a legitimate threat in the race to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP. The big man plays an integral role for the Knicks and has jumped into the top-six odds, sitting at +1600.

7. James Harden +2400 (Last week: +3500)

It hasn’t been a perfect start to the postseason for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. If the 76ers have hopes of making a deep playoff run, Harden will have to be at the forefront, which has seen his odds of winning the ECF MVP rise from +3500 to +2400.

8. (Tie) Malcolm Brogdon +5500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Malcolm Brogdon has found himself in the top ten, with the Celtics still looking to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs. The C’s guard is a longshot for the award, owning +5500 odds.

8. (Tie) Tyrese Maxey +5500 (Last week: +5500)

Tyrese Maxey completes the trifecta of 76ers players on this odds list. The Sixers guard can put up big games with his explosiveness but hasn’t seen an odds shift over the last week, remaining at +5500.

10. (Tie) Derrick White +10000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Derrick White is a new addition to the list. The Celtics guard has provided solid secondary offense in their opening-round series against Atlanta. Even though he’s rounding out the top ten, his role isn’t significant enough to factor into the equation at +10000.

10. (Tie) Bam Adebayo +10000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Bam Adebayo stuffed the stat sheet in their opening round five-game series win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Adebayo gives the Heat a ton of flexibility at both ends of the court, but he’s still a significant longshot to win the ECF MVP at +10000.

Eastern Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook