NBA Eastern Conference Odds Power Rankings: 76ers, Knicks Continue Rising

The NBA’s Eastern Conference has juggernaut teams at the top, and it’ll be difficult to unseat them as they try to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Below, you can find the top ten teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (+125) (Last week: +110)

There is a slight concern with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s reportedly close to returning from an injury he suffered in Game 1, but considering the Bucks’ odds have taken a slight hit, dropping from +110 to +125.

2. Boston Celtics (+175) (Last week: +170)

The Boston Celtics look as good as they did during their run to the NBA Finals in 2022. The pieces are there to get back there for the second straight year, leading to the second-shortest odds to win the East at +175.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (+360) (Last week: +450)

It’s been an impressive start to the postseason for the Philadelphia 76ers, who appear ready to shake off their label as playoff pretenders. The 76ers currently lead the Brooklyn Nets 3-0 in their opening series, which has increased their odds of winning the East from +450 to +360.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (+2200) (Last week: +1800)

After splitting the first two games of their series with the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have not only lost home-court advantage, but they’ve also seen their odds of playing in the NBA Finals take a hit, dropping from +1800 to +2200.

5. New York Knicks (+2900) (Last week: +3600)

After manufacturing a split on the road in Cleveland, the New York Knicks are in good shape heading home to Madison Square Garden. With the series tied at one, the Knicks have seen their odds of winning the East bet down from +3600 to +2900.

6. Miami Heat (+6500) (Last week: +6000)

It will be difficult for the Miami Heat to get by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat are headed home after a split, but Miami’s still a sizable longshot to win the conference. Their odds of taking the East hold at +6500.

7. Atlanta Hawks (+45000) (Last week: +10000)

You’re in trouble when you’re up against a team as strong at both ends of the court as the Boston Celtics. The Atlanta Hawks trail the C’s 2-0 in their series and don’t appear to have much life, leaving their odds at +45000 to win the conference.

8. Brooklyn Nets (+50000) (Last week: +18000)

You can’t be more of a longshot than the Brooklyn Nets. Last night saw the Nets fall behind 3-0 to the 76ers. Brooklyn is in trouble, and it’s hard to get behind their odds to win the East at +50000.

