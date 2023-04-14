NBA Eastern Conference Odds Power Rankings: Bucks, Celtics Biggest Threats by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference has juggernaut teams at the top, and it’ll be difficult to unseat them as they try to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Below, you can find the top ten teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (+110) (Last week: +115)

Heading into the postseason as the NBA’s top seed, the Milwaukee Bucks are in pristine shape. Their Round 1 opponent has yet to be decided, but their odds of winning the East continue to rise from +115 to +110.

2. Boston Celtics (+170) (Last week: +185)

The Boston Celtics are locked in to face the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. In a favorable matchup, the C’s have seen their odds to win the East slightly rise, going from +185 to +170.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (+450) (Last week: +420)

The Philadelphia 76ers won all four games in their season series with their Round 1 opponent, the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, the 76ers’ East odds slightly declined from +420 to +450.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1800) (Last week: +1700)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a home-court advantage in their opening-round playoff series with the New York Knicks. Cleveland has a deep roster and won’t be an easy out, but they’ve also seen their odds of winning the East take a slight hit from +1700 to +1800.

5. New York Knicks (+4200) (Last week: +3600)

With question marks about the overall health of Julius Randle, there are reservations about the New York Knicks’ ability to go on a deep playoff run in the East. As a result, their odds have considerably dropped from +3600 to +4200.

6. Miami Heat (+6000) (Last week: +4600)

It wasn’t an inspiring performance for the Miami Heat in their first play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks. They’ll have a chance to make up for it against Chicago but will have their work cut out against Milwaukee if they make it through. Their odds reflect that, dropping to +6000.

7. Atlanta Hawks (+8500) (Last week: +10000)

After winning their play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks have advanced to face the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the postseason. That’s no easy task, and Atlanta’s odds dropping from +8500 to +10000 demonstrates how much of an uphill battle it is projected to be.

8. (Tie) Chicago Bulls (+24000) (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Chicago Bulls have a chance to make life difficult for the Miami Heat in their play-in matchup. Still, advancing to take on the Bucks will be no easy task, setting their odds as extreme longshots at +24000.

8. (Tie) Brooklyn Nets (+24000) (Last week: +18000)

Despite being the sixth seed in the East, the Brooklyn Nets still sit in a tie for the longest odds to win the conference. However, it makes sense, considering the lack of stars on Brooklyn’s roster and their upcoming matchup with the 76ers.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Eastern Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook