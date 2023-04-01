NBA Eastern Conference Odds Power Rankings: Celtics Shorten Gap with Bucks by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference has some juggernauts at the top, and it’ll be difficult to unseat them as they try to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Below, you can find the top ten teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (+125)

It’s been another dominant regular season for the Milwaukee Bucks, and they’ll be looking to return to the NBA Finals for the second time over the past three seasons. They continue to ride as the odds-on favorite at +125 to win the East.

2. Boston Celtics (+165)

Not far behind the Bucks are the Boston Celtics, who’ll be looking to head to back-to-back NBA Finals. The C’s sit just 1.5-games behind the Bucks for the top seed in the East and boast +165 odds to take down the conference. A 41-point statement beatdown of the Bucks on Thursday night has pulled Boston to the brink of taking over Milwaukee’s top spot in the East.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (+480)

There’s a gap between the Celtics, Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers, but it’s still fair to call them a big three in the East. The 76ers own +480 odds to win the conference and are the only other team with odds better than +1000 odds.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1600)

Acquiring Donovan Mitchell in the offseason has paid dividends for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who own a 48-30 record and sit comfortably in the fourth spot in the East. Still, the Cavs aren’t being bunched into the top three, where they sit much further down at +1600.

5. (Tie) Miami Heat (+4200)

There’s a lot of experience on this Miami Heat roster, but they haven’t been able to assemble all of the pieces in 2023. They’re still a playoff team, but do they have what it takes to win the conference? Their current +4200 odds suggest the chances are slim.

5. (Tie) New York Knicks (+4200)

Three straight victories have given the New York Knicks some breathing room as the five seed in the East. Much like the Heat, the Knicks also boast +4200 odds, but there’s a clear gap between them and the top teams in the conference.

7. Toronto Raptors (+6500)

The Toronto Raptors have been playing much better of late, but they just haven’t been able to find the right mix for them this season that works to maintain consistent success. Toronto sits at +6500 to win the East.

8. Atlanta Hawks (+9000)

It was supposed to be different for the Atlanta Hawks in 2023 after they acquired Dejounte Murray via trade with San Antonio. They’ve constantly been hovering around the .500 mark and haven’t found the consistency needed to be a real threat in the conference at +9000.

9. Brooklyn Nets (+13000)

After dealing away their two superstar talents, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets waived the white flag on their status as a contender in 2023, and their +13000 odds reflect that. That said, they are still clinging to the six seed.

